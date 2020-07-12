Kia Soul EV SUVs Recalled For Rollaway Problems

Kia Soul EV owners say their vehicles roll away even though the shifters are in PARK.

July 11, 2020 — A Kia Soul EV (electric vehicle) recall has been ordered for more than 3,700 SUVs because of unintentional rollaway dangers.

Kia says the 2015-2016 Kia Soul EV parking mechanisms may become damaged if drivers move the gear shifters into the PARK positions before the vehicles come to complete stops.

This can allow the Soul EV to roll even though the shift lever indicates the EV is in PARK.

Kia received a complaint in April about a 2016 Soul EV that rolled backward and hit a pole even though the driver shifted into PARK. However, the dealer couldn't replicate the problem with the Soul in PARK.

The automaker searched for similar complaints about 2016 Soul EVs and found 11 complaints that had been filed in a three-year period. But eight of those incidents couldn't be replicated by dealerships.

Engineers finally determined how the parking mechanisms may become damaged and the consequences, leading Kia to issue the recall.

A total of 16 complaints have been filed about rolling SUVs but no injuries have been reported.

Kia dealers will update the electronic control unit software for the electronic parking brake logic so the parking brakes automatically activate if the POWER buttons are turned off when the shifters are in the PARK positions.

The recall is expected to begin August 7, 2020.

Owners of 2015-2016 Kia Soul EV SUVs may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and ask about recall number SC191.

