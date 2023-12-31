Kia Recalls 2011 Sorento SUVs For Engine Fires

2011 Kia Sorento recall involves 80,000 vehicles to prevent engine compartment fires.

December 31, 2023 — Kia has recalled its 2011 Kia Sorento SUVs to prevent engine compartment fires that can occur while driving.

Nearly 80,000 vehicles are recalled to install knock sensor detection system software or possibly replace the engines.

The 2011 Kia Sorento recall includes vehicles equipped with Theta II 2.4L MPI engines that have not had knock sensor software installed.

Once the knock sensor software is installed, Kia will extend warranty coverage for 15 years or 150,000 miles for engine long block assembly repairs.

In December 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration upgraded an engine fire investigation to look into non-crash fires in 2011-2016 Kia models.

Hyundai and Kia have spent years ordering recalls and fighting class action lawsuits, but to date Kia says a "cause resulting from a manufacturing or design defect has not been identified."

Sorento owners should listen for engine noise and watch for illuminated check engine lights or smoke.

Kia Sorento engine fire recall letters will be mailed February 9, 2024.

Owners of 2011 Kia Sorento SUVs may call 800-333-4542 and ask about recall number SC291.