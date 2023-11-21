Hyundai and Kia Fire Recalls Investigated: 6.4 Million Vehicles

— Hyundai and Kia fire recalls are under investigation by the U.S. government following years of problems with the Hyundai anti-lock braking system (ABS) modules and Kia hydraulic electronic control units (HECU).
Nearly 6.4 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles are involved.
The Hyundai ABS module and the Kia HECU are built by equipment supplier, Mando.
About 16 Hyundai and Kia fire recalls have been issued between 2016 and 2023 which involved the same or similar Mando equipment.
However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the Hyundai and Kia recall reports, "contain varying defect descriptions and differing remedy descriptions."
NHTSA says it will "evaluate the timeliness and scoping of Hyundai and Kia’s defect decision making and adherence with reporting requirements; and understand the varying defect descriptions and remedies between these recalls."
Here are some of the Hyundai and Kia fire recalls involved in the NHTSA investigation.
CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the investigation.