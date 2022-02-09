Recall: Park Your Kia K900 and Kia Sportage Outside

Kia recalls 140,000 vehicles that could catch fire in the hydraulic electronic control unit modules.

February 9, 2022 — A Kia hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) module recall includes more than 140,000 model year 2016-2018 Kia K900 and 2014-2016 Kia Sportage vehicles at risk of engine compartment fires.

According to Kia, the vehicles should be parked outside and away from anything that could catch fire because the HECU modules can short-circuit from internal malfunctions, causing the modules to overheat and start engine fires.

This can occur whether the vehicles are in motion or parked, and Kia still isn't sure of the root cause of the problem.

Kia engineers currently believe the HECU can experience a short-circuit that causes too much current to travel through the module.

Kia is aware of three vehicle fires in 2014-2016 Sportage vehicles but no K900 fire incidents have been reported, nor have any fatalities, injuries, or crashes.

Kia says owners should watch for illuminated warning lights, smoke from the engine compartments and burning or melting smells.

More than 13,500 of the Kia vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Kia K900 and Sportage recall notices are expected to be mailed March 31, 2022. Kia dealerships will install new HECU circuit board fuses with different capacity levels to prevent overcurrent conditions.

Kia K900 and Sportage owners with questions should call 800-333-4542. Kia's reference number for the HECU module recall is SC227.

The Kia recall was announced the same day Hyundai said it was recalling about 425,000 vehicles because similar modules had caused engine compartment fires.