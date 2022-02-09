Hyundai ABS Module Fire Recall Announced

Hyundai recalls 425,000 vehicles after fires from overheated anti-lock brake system modules.

February 9, 2022 — A Hyundai ABS module fire recall includes more than 425,000 vehicles that should be parked outside and away from anything flammable.

Recalled are 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL and 2014-2015 Tucson vehicles with anti-lock brake system modules that could suffer from electrical short circuits.

The ABS module malfunction could cause an engine fire, something that has already occurred to a few owners.

Hyundai Canada learned about an overheated ABS module on a 2014 Tucson in September 2020 which caused the automaker to open an investigation. While the investigation was going on, Hyundai learned about a lawsuit concerning a U.S. incident in July 2020.

By June 2021, Hyundai engineers still had not found a root cause for the thermal damage on returned ABS modules, then in July a 2018 Santa Fe Sport in the U.S. had the same problem that caused a recall of 203,500 model year 2013-2015 Santa Fe Sport SUVs.

At that time Hyundai knew of at least 18 fires caused by ABS modules, but the recall didn't include 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sports.

Engineers tested the ABS module recovered from the Santa Fe Sport and found signs of an internal micro-leak likely caused by foreign contaminants in the valve body.

Hyundai and a third-party company then found foreign contaminants in more ABS modules. Hyundai engineers were confused because some of the modules were manufactured in Korea while other ABS modules were manufactured in the U.S.

Hyundai says the electrical short-circuit can cause a large overcurrent in the ABS module which can cause an engine fire whether the vehicle is parked or on the road.

Even though the ABS module recall has been issued, "Hyundai is actively investigating and will continue efforts recovering incident parts to determine the root cause(s)."

A Hyundai driver should be aware of burning or melting odors, illuminated warning lights and any smoke from the engine compartment.

However, Hyundai claims owners can continue to drive the vehicles. Just park outside and away from anything that could catch fire.

More than 67,000 of the Hyundai vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai ABS module recall notices are expected to be mailed April 5, 2022, but owners should park outside and away from anything that could burn, at least until dealers replace the ABS fuses and possibly replace the ABS modules.

The replacement ABS multi-fuse is rated at a lower amperage to limit the operating current of the ABS module.

Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport, Santa Fe XL and Tucson owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about Hyundai ABS module recall 218.