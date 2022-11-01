Hyundai Recalls 2018 Santa Fe Sports After 4 Fires

More than 44,000 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports should have been included in a previous ABS module recall.

November 1, 2022 — A 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport ABS module recall involves more than 44,000 SUVs following at least four Santa Fe Sport fires.

According to Hyundai, owners of 2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs should park outside and away from anything that could burn.

The anti-lock brake system could cause a short-circuit with the result of an engine compartment fire.

Hyundai says a fire can occur whether the 2018 Santa Fe Sport is in motion or parked.

An electrical short could cause a significant overcurrent in the ABS module which is what causes a fire. Both Hyundai and Kia have been investigating the root cause of the fires and engineers still haven't tracked down the real problem.

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport ABS module recall is an expansion of a February recall of about 425,000 Hyundai vehicles. The recalled 2018 Hyundai vehicles have vehicle identification numbers that were not included in the February ABS module fire recall.

In August, Hyundai was notified about a legal matter regarding a 2018 Santa Fe Sport fire and the SUV wasn't included in the February ABS module recall.

In October Hyundai learned about another 2018 Santa Fe Sport fire and the automaker learned SUVs built between May 2017 and May 2018 had been excluded from the recall.

Hyundai warns 2018 Santa Fe Sport owners to be aware of any engine compartment fires, melting or burning odors and illuminated warning lights.

Although four 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport ABS module fires have been reported, no crashes or injuries have occurred.

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport ABS module fire recall notices are expected to be mailed December 26, 2022, and dealers will replace the ABS multi-fuse.

Owners of 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports may call the automaker at 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 237.