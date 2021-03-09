Kia Cadenza and Sportage Owners Should Park Outside

Kia engine fire recall is based on hydraulic electronic control unit short circuits.

March 9, 2021 — A Kia engine fire recall has been issued for nearly 380,000 cars and SUVs even though the automaker says an "exact cause of [the] electrical short circuit condition is unknown."

The Kia engine fire recall includes 2017-2021 Sportage SUVs and Cadenza cars with hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) electrical circuits that can short-circuit and cause engine compartment fires.

However, Kia believes only 1% of the vehicles may be affected by the problem.

This is an ongoing issue for Kia as the automaker recalled 440,000 Optimas and Sorentos in 2020 for problems with the hydraulic electronic control units following eight complaints about fires.

However, Kia says no fires have been reported in the recalled Cadenzas and Sportages.

Other than obvious signs such as flames and smoke coming from the engine compartments, drivers should be aware of illuminated warning lights or burning odors.

Kia Cadenza and Sportage owners can expect dealerships to replace fuses in the electrical junction boxes to prevent over-current conditions.

For Sportage vehicles not equipped with electronic parking brakes, dealers will install two 30-amp fuses to replace the 40-amp fuses, and vehicles with electronic parking brakes will require 25-amp fuses in place of the 40-amp fuses.

Sportage vehicles equipped with electronic parking brakes will also receive software updates for the hydraulic electronic control units.

Cadenza cars will have their 40-amp fuses replaced with 25-amp fuses.

Cadenza and Sportage drivers who have paid for related repairs may be eligible for reimbursements.

The Kia engine fire recall is expected to begin April 30, 2021.

Kia Cadenza and Sportage owners may call Kia at 800-333-4542 and refer to recall number SC206.