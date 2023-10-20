Kia Recalls Boreggo SUVs Over Headliner Plates

Kia recalls 23,000 Boreggos because airbag deployments may detach the headliner plates.

October 19, 2023 — A 2009-2014 Kia Borrego recall involves nearly 23,000 vehicles equipped with headliner plates that may not be secured properly.

This can result in the plates detaching in the event of a side curtain airbag deployment.

In August 2022, Kia recalled 2012-2013 Optimas because the headliner plates could detach when the curtain airbags deployed.

Kia continued to investigate and test if other models were affected by the headliner plates.

Engineers learned the Borrego headliner plates could detach, but other models seemed to be fine.

Kia also determined hot melt adhesive is not present on the headliner plates, but Kia didn't know why the adhesive was missing.

Kia is aware of one customer complaint but no crash or injury reports.

Kia dealers will secure the headliner plates once recall letters are mailed November 30, 2023. Dealers will add an industrial-grade adhesive tape over the left and right headliner plates.

Kia Borrego owners may call 800-333-4542 and refer to recall number SC286.