Kia Recalls 258,000 Optimas Following Injury Lawsuit

Kia says 2012-2013 Optima headliner plates may not be secured properly to protect occupants.

August 9, 2022 — A Kia Optima recall has been announced for 2012-2013 Optimas with right and left headliner plates that may detach when the side curtain airbags deploy.

Kia says the fault is found in how the headliner plates are secured in 258,000 cars, placing occupants in danger of being hit by the plates.

The Kia Optima headliner plates are used for the energy absorbing structure of the headliner, but a lawsuit let Kia know there may be problems.

The legal department learned of a product liability lawsuit alleging a metal bracket injured a driver during the deployment of the side curtain airbag in a 2012 Kia Optima equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

Kia engineers inspected the Optima and determined the driver’s side headliner plate may have detached from headliner during deployment of the side curtain airbag.

The automaker opened an investigation and learned 2011-2015 Optimas manufactured in Korea have a different supplier and different adhesive application process to the headliner plates compared to Optimas manufactured at a Kia plant in Georgia.

The one known case occurred in the Optima built at Kia Georgia, and Kia is unaware of any other incidents.

Kia dealers will add an industrial-grade adhesive tape over the left and right headliner plates to further secure the plates to the headliner.

Kia Optima recall letters will be mailed September 26, 2022.

Owners of 2012-2013 Kia Optimas may call 800-333-4542 and refer to recall number SC245.