Mercedes-EQ Vehicles Recalled Over Propulsion Loss

About 8,200 Mercedes-EQ vehicles may have electric drivetrain software errors.

June 10, 2023 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 8,200 vehicles because they could suddenly stop moving forward.

The recalled 2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450, 2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, 2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 and 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE vehicles may have software errors in the electric drivetrains that can cause a loss of drive power.

According to Mercedes, "the electric drivetrain software may improperly respond in the event of a detected fault at a specific plug connector within the electric drive."

A driver won't receive a warning before the problem occurs, but once it does occur multiple warning messages will be displayed to the driver.

Mercedes-Benz opened an investigation in October 2022 after a vehicle experienced electric drivetrain problems that caused a loss of propulsion.

But the automaker says there have been no injuries or other damage caused by the drivetrain problem.

Recall letters are expected to be mailed August 4, 2023, and Mercedes dealerships will update the electric drivetrain software.

Owners may contact Mercedes customer service at 800-367-6372.