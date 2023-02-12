Mercedes Subframe Corrosion Causes Class Action Lawsuit

Rear subframes allegedly rust and corrode, but an extended warranty allegedly won't help.

February 12, 2023 — A Mercedes subframe corrosion class action lawsuit alleges possibly hundreds of thousands of vehicles are at risk of severe and dangerous rear subframe rust.

Mercedes-Benz is allegedly extending the rear subframe corrosion warranty, but the class action lawsuit says it's too little too late.

The lawsuit alleges the Mercedes rear subframe corrosion extended warranty isn't good enough because it doesn't warn owners of the true dangers of the subframe rust.

And although the subframe extended warranty does offer reimbursements, the class action says the warranty, "does not appear to reimburse owners for all of the expenses they incurred due the defect.”

The Mercedes rear subframe corrosion lawsuit includes these vehicles.

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

According to the Mercedes subframe rust lawsuit, the corrosion makes driving too dangerous for occupants and others on the roads. The rust allegedly affects how the vehicles function and drive, even allegedly causing the rear subframes to fail while driving.

The class action alleges thousands of Mercedes owners have paid thousands of dollars each to repair the rusted subframes. Those who do not have the money for expensive repairs are stuck driving allegedly defective vehicles.

Mercedes has allegedly known for years about the subframe corrosion and owners claim dealerships admit premature subframe corrosion is a common issue with Mercedes vehicles.

Customers contend the Mercedes-Benz subframe rust occurs from the inside out, a problem that can make it difficult for a trained mechanic to spot until the corrosion damage is advanced.

The class action alleges the corroded Mercedes rear subframes may not be obvious until the subframes are close to failure, and to the point that makes the vehicles unsafe to drive.

According to the lawsuit, an owner will typically pay between $3,500 to $7,000 to replace a rusted Mercedes rear subframe.

The subframe corrosion class action lawsuit wants Mercedes-Benz to admit the rear subframes are defective and warn all owners about the rust problems.

According to the lawsuit, Mercedes should also:

"[V]oid any would-be limitations expressed in its vehicle warranties that would let it avoid responsibility for the defect, as well as injunctive relief requiring Mercedes to reassess all prior warranty claims related to the rear subframe defect, to refrain from further deceptive sales practices with respect to the affected vehicles, and to pay for inspection and all repair and related costs owners incurred as a result of the defect."

The Mercedes-Benz subframe rust class action lawsuit was filed by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, and Corpus Law Patel, LLC.

CarComplaints.com will update our website when more details are available.