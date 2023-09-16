Nissan Backup Camera Recall Affects Altima and Sentra Vehicles

Nissan recalls 168,000 vehicles because the rearview camera images may distort or go blank.

September 16, 2023 — A Nissan backup camera recall has been issued for more than 168,000 Nissan Altima and Nissan Sentra vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

The recalled 2019-2021 Altima and 2020-2021 Sentra rearview camera harnesses may be damaged.

The rearview camera harness can become damaged from vibrations during driving due to the design and routing of the harness.

The damage can cause the backup camera display image to distort or completely fail.

Nearly 15,000 of the Nissan vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Nissan dealerships will inspect the cameras and harnesses and replace them if necessary once recall notices are mailed October 19, 2023.

However, Nissan dealers will apply protective tape and reroute the rearview camera harnesses if no damage is found.

Nissan Altima and Nissan Sentra owners may call 800-867-7669 and ask about backup camera recall number R23C3.