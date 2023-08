Petitioner Withdraws NHTSA Pedestrian Alert Petition

Petition claimed more than 9 million electric and hybrid vehicles were defective.

August 13, 2023 — In July 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received a petition to open a defect investigation into more than 9 millions all-electric and hybrid vehicles.

Those vehicles, if manufactured on or after March 1, 2021, must emit pedestrian alert sounds because electric and hybrid vehicles running in electric mode are very quiet.

According to NHTSA, federal safety standard 141 "establishes performance requirements for pedestrian alert sounds for motor vehicles."

"The standard applies to hybrid and electric vehicles that have a gross vehicle weight rating of 4,536 KG or less or are defined as low-speed vehicles." — NHTSA

The petitioner says the regulations should apply to all hybrid and electric vehicles in the U.S., including vehicles built prior to March 1, 2021. In addition, the petitioner contends more than 9 million vehicles are defective because they are not equipped with pedestrian alert systems.

The petitioner also referenced the Pedestrian Safety Enhancement Act of 2010.

NHTSA opened defect petition (DP) 22-005 in January 2023 to investigate the claims. But in June, the petitioner contacted NHTSA and said he was withdrawing his petition.

"The petitioner indicated that, based on his review of data, 'there is no justification for asserting potential benefits that could be derived from actions sought by my petition.' Based on the petitioner's withdrawal, DP22-005 is closed."

Affected Electric and Hybrid Models: