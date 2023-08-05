Porsche Recalls Cayenne SUVs Over Hazard Light Issues

Porsche recalls 3,250 Cayenne, Cayenne S, Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne Turbo GT and Cayenne S Coupe SUVs.

August 4, 2023 — A Porsche Cayenne recall involves more than 3,250 SUVs that may have problems with the rear hazard warning lights and the parking lights.

Recalled are 2024 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne S, Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne Turbo GT and Cayenne S Coupe vehicles that need updates to the gateway control unit software.

Porsche says after the Cayenne is turned off, the rear hazard warning lights and the parking lights may not illuminate if they are activated within 10 seconds after the gateway control unit shuts off.

The gateway control unit is designed to shut off within about 5 minutes.

Porsche learned about the problem in July when errors were discovered in the gateway control unit software.

About 320 of the SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Porsche Cayenne recall letters will be mailed September 26, 2023.

Porsche Cayenne owners may call 800-767-7243 and ask about recall number APB1.