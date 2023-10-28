Recall: Mazda CX-90 Hybrids May Suddenly Shut Down

Mazda recalls more than 4,250 CX-90 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles over failsafe mode.

October 28, 2023 — A 2024 Mazda CX-90 Hybrid recall involves more than 4,250 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) that may shut down without warning.

According to Mazda, the 2024 CX-90 Hybrids have engines and electric motors that may shut down (without warning) in failsafe mode.

An increase in the PHEV system inverter temperature above a specified level will activate the failsafe mode, and logic of the failsafe mode is controlled by software in the powertrain control module.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Hybrid software program stops the engine and electric motor from operating.

Mazda says there is no warning prior to activation of the failsafe mode and the engine and hybrid system warning lights will only illuminate once failsafe mode has been activated.

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries due to the Mazda CX-90 problem.

Mazda didn't say more and the government hasn't released details about the 2024 Mazda CX-90 Hybrid recall.

If you have questions about the 2024 Mazda CX-90 Hybrid recall, call 800-222-5500.