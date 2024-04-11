Aston Martin DBX SUVs Involved in 3 Recalls

Aston Martin announces 3 recalls for DBX and DBX707 SUVs in the U.S.

April 11, 2024 — It's not every week Aston Martin announces a recall, but in this case the automaker released three recalls for three separate problems on DBX models.

2021-2024 Aston Martin DBX Recall

More than 2,900 model year 2021-2024 DBX SUVs are recalled because the electrical cables in the battery fuse box may be loose. This can cause a loss of headlights, power steering and stalled engines.

Aston Martin DBX recall letters are expected to be mailed April 22, 2024, and dealerships will replace the fuses and cables if they are damaged. In addition, the fasteners will be replaced.

DBX owners may contact Aston Martin at 888-923-9988 and refer to recall number RA-63-1832.

2023-2024 Aston Martin DBX707 Recall

An oil hose for the oil cooler may burst and cause a sudden loss of oil and oil pressure in 2023-2024 Aston Martin DBX707 vehicles.

The recall affects more than 700 luxury SUVs.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 22, 2024, and dealers will replace the hoses for the oil coolers.

Aston Martin DBX707 owners may contact Aston Martin customer service at 888-923-9988.

Aston Martin's DBX707 number for this recall is RA-03-1926.

2021 Aston Martin DBX Recall

Another Aston Martin DBX recall, but for only 10 model year 2021 vehicles. The automaker says a vehicle can stall or lose front wheel drive if the fasteners for the front propeller shafts and front differentials are loose.

Dealers will inspect the fasteners and tighten them if necessary once recall letters are mailed April 22, 2024.

Owners may call 888-923-9988 and ask for information about Aston Martin recall number RA-51-1928.