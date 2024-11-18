Ford Battery Failures Investigated in Mavericks, Bronco Sports

Government wants to know if 456,000 Ford Bronco Sports and Mavericks need new 12V batteries.

November 18, 2024 — Ford battery problems have caused an investigation into battery failures and power loss in 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 456,500 Ford vehicles are included in the investigation.

In January, NHTSA opened an investigation after 2021 Ford Bronco Sport owners complained about their vehicles losing power while driving.

Ford Bronco Sports were losing all power and their electrical systems while driving, but most drivers said there were no warning lights or messages indicating a problem.

Those same owners also said the problem was fixed by replacing the 12-volt batteries.

In April, Ford announced a recall of more than 456,000 model year 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick vehicles due to 12V battery failures.

Ford dealerships were told to update the software for the body control and powertrain control modules which would provide a warning to a driver if there was a problem with the 12V battery charge.

However, vehicles owners continued to complain their Ford Bronco Sports still lost all power without any warnings of a problem. Dealers diagnosed the problems as failures of the 12-volt batteries, and the only required repair was to replace the battery.

NHTSA has opened the 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick investigation to determine if the April recall was effective.

Days ago, the government announced Ford agreed to pay $165 million because of failing to follow recall procedures.