Ford EcoBoost Engine Recall Closes Federal Investigation

396 EcoBoost complaints, 825 engine warranty claims and 936 engine exchanges by Ford.

December 12, 2024 — A Ford EcoBoost engine recall and other actions have helped shut down a federal investigation into Ford and Lincoln 2.7L EcoBoost engines that failed.

Following customer petitions to investigate the engines (here, here and here), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into engine failures in Ford Broncos.

Ford said the EcoBoost engines failed due to intake valve fractures, and the Broncos weren't the only models affected.

NHTSA learned about 396 customer complaints (including field reports), 825 warranty claims and 936 engine exchanges.

Ford recalled these vehicles with EcoBoost engines in August because the intake valves were breaking while driving, causing complete engine failure.

2021-2022 Ford Bronco

2021-2022 Ford F-150

2021-2022 Ford Edge

2021-2022 Ford Explorer

2021-2022 Lincoln Nautilus

2021-2022 Lincoln Aviator

The EcoBoost recall includes more than 90,000 vehicles in the U.S.

The recall fix includes an inspection at a dealership where the lifetime engine cycles of the vehicle will be determined. If a vehicle does not meet a threshold for lifetime engine cycles, the dealership will conduct a high RPM engine cycle accumulation procedure.

This is supposed to show if a vehicle is equipped with defective intake valves. Any vehicle that fails the accumulation procedure will receive a new engine.

In addition, Ford created customer satisfaction campaign 24N12 to provide extended warranty coverage for the earlier of 10 years or 150,000 miles.

NHTSA has closed its Ford EcoBoost engine failure investigation based on the Ford recall and extended warranty.