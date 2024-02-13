Ford Explorer Windshield Trim Recall Shuts Down Investigation

Detached Ford Explorer A-pillar trim caused 14,000 warranty claims, one crash and two injuries.

February 13, 2024 — A Ford Explorer windshield trim recall has shut down a federal investigation into 2011-2019 Ford Explorer A-pillar trim detaching from the SUVs.

About 1.8 million Explorers were involved in the January 2023 investigation which was opened after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received 164 complaints.

Ford Explorer windshield trim was coming loose at various times, including while driving highway speeds.

This caused problems for vehicles traveling behind the Explorers as the A-pillar trim struck other vehicles and created safety hazards with trim on the highways.

As the investigation progressed, NHTSA learned of 671 reports of windshield trim that detached. In addition, Explorer owners alleged the detached A-pillar trim caused one crash and two injuries.

Safety regulators learned something they say was eye-opening regarding vehicles traveling behind the Ford Explorers.

"It is noteworthy that motorists who experience this type of road hazard are less likely to accurately identify the subject vehicle the item detached from and report the event to the NHTSA."

As part of the windshield trim investigation, Ford provided 175 consumer complaints and 14,162 warranty claims related to A-pillar trim panel detachments.

According to Ford, the Explorers use plastic A-pillar brackets bolted to the structures during assembly. And attaching the A-pillar trim panel to the bracket are 7 plastic clips.

Ford announced an Explorer A-pillar trim recall in January 2024 for 2011-2019 Explorers to repair the windshield trim problem.

Ford told dealerships to inspect and if needed replace the A-pillar trim.

According to NHTSA, the investigation is closed based on the Ford Explorer A-pillar trim recall.