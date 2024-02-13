Ford Fusion Power Steering Loss Investigation Closed

It took more than seven years, but the government found no defects in 2010 Ford Fusions.

February 13, 2024 — Ford Fusion power steering problems caused a federal investigation more than seven years ago if the cars were model year 2010.

The 2016 investigation was opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration after it received 550 steering complaints.

Owners of 2010 Ford Fusions complained they lost power steering without warning and while driving.

NHTSA requested information from Ford and learned about 1,851 power steering complaints and 1,720 warranty claims related to the loss of power steering.

The Ford Fusion power steering loss investigation was upgraded in November 2017 and federal investigators learned more about the alleged defects.

NHTSA determined testing showed "minor steering effort changes between “assist" and “no assist,” and no root cause of the problem had been discovered.

Te government also saw a declining failure trend and a lower failure rate than the recalled Fusions.

NHTSA closed the nearly eight-year-old Ford Fusion power steering investigation based on the inability to find a safety-related defect trend.