Ford F-650 and F-750 Recall Issued Over Tie Rods

Ford Super Duty trucks have ball studs that were not properly heat-treated.

July 5, 2024 — Ford has recalled more than 2,600 F-650 and F-750 Super Duty trucks because the tie rods may break and cause drivers to lose control.

The recalled 2025 Ford F-650 and F-750 trucks are equipped with front axle tie-rod assemblies that may contain ball studs that were incorrectly heat-treated.

This can cause the tie rods to fracture.

According to recall documents from Ford:

"The front axle in affected vehicles may contain tie rod ball studs that were improperly heat treated and may crack and break. A tie rod ball stud that fails may lead to front axle tie rod disconnection from the steering knuckle and the passenger-side wheel may become disconnected to the steering system."

Ford says the sub-supplier caused the problem by mixing a batch of ball studs that used an experimental heat treatment process.

Truck owners should be aware of front-end noise or steering wheels with too much "play" in them.

Ford dealers will replace any defective front axle tie-rod assemblies once tie-rod recall letters are mailed August 13, 2024.

Ford F-650 and F-750 truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about tie-rod recall number 24S42.