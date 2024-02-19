Ford Recalls E-350 and E-450 Vehicles With Rear Dual Wheels

Second recall for the same Ford E-350 and E-450 power steering problems.

February 19, 2024 — Ford is recalling its 2021-2022 E-350 and E-450 vehicles if they are equipped with dual rear wheels.

More than 17,500 vehicles are recalled because of faulty connections between the power steering pressure lines and the brake hydroboost units.

The bad connection can cause a sudden loss of power steering fluid and power steering. In addition, Ford says there may be a loss of power brake assist, requiring increased force on the brake pedal to stop the vehicle.

Ford E-350 and E-450 owners have been down this road before because the vehicles were recalled for the same problem in February 2022.

Vehicles that were "repaired" under the previous recall will need to go through it again.

Ford opened an investigation in August 2023 following reports of power steering pressure line leaks, or disconnections at the Hydroboost units on vehicles that had previously passed the recall repair inspections.

"These reports either alleged a post inspection failure, or Ford found a report of an inspection prior to the alleged failure in vehicle warranty history." — Ford

Ford found evidence of returned lines which showed some lines were under-inspected with inadequate torque applied or inspected and repaired improperly with the lines not replaced.

As of January 29, 2024, Ford is aware of 628 warranty reports and one field (crash) report related to a pressure line leak or disconnection on vehicles previously repaired.

Drivers should watch for power steering fluid under the vehicle, while some drivers report hearing a “pop” if the power steering pressure line fitting becomes disconnected while driving.

Ford expects to mail recall letters March 25, 2024, and dealers will replace the power steering pressure lines and the hydroboost jumper lines.

Ford customers with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 24S07.