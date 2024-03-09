Hyundai Elantra Trunk Latch Recall Affects 223,000 Cars

Hyundai Elantra trunk latch recall issued because heat can damage the latch components.

March 8, 2024 — A Hyundai Elantra trunk latch recall involves 223,000 cars equipped with trunk latches that may become damaged.

The 2015-2016 Hyundai Elantra trunk latches may not allow the trunks to be opened from the inside, a problem that violates federal safety standards.

According to Hyundai:

"The trunk latch pawl in the subject vehicles can thermally contract when exposed to high ambient temperature. While engaged in this condition, any attempt to manually release the pawl to open the trunk could result in the pawl becoming damaged."

In other words, the latch components may not be able to handle the heat.

Hyundai opened an investigation in December 2022 based on a 2016 Elantra trunk latch that failed. More incidents followed and in November 2023 Hyundai was collecting failed latch assemblies from cars no longer covered by warranties.

Engineers compared trunk latches from Elantra cars with latches from Sonata vehicles and found the Sonata trunk latch components, made by a different company, were made with stronger materials.

Engineers also confirmed the trunk latches in Elantras were used only in that model, no other Hyundai models.

Hyundai is aware of "11,724 unique incidents through reports received from March 28, 2015 through January 4, 2024 alleging the defect condition in the U.S. market."

A driver may notice they have a harder time opening the trunk when it's latched.

About 36,408 of the Hyundai Elantras are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai dealers will replace the Elantra trunk latch base sub-assemblies after trunk latch recall letters are mailed April 15, 2024.

Hyundai Elantra owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about trunk latch recall number 256.