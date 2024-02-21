Hyundai Palisade Valve Spring Recall Affects 2024 Model

Damaged valve springs could break and create a hole in the 2024 Hyundai Palisade engine block.

February 21, 2024 — A 2024 Hyundai Palisade engine valve spring recall involves more than 4,200 SUVs with valve springs that can break and create holes in the engine blocks.

The Palisade will lose drive power if a break occurs while driving.

According to Hyundai, the Palisade engine valve springs can break while driving because the springs were damaged during production by the supplier.

Hyundai says the chance of a valve spring shooting a hole in the engine block is low, but it could still occur with the broken valve entering the combustion chamber.

Hyundai learned of a stalled engine caused by a fractured 2024 Palisade valve spring in October 2023. An investigation was opened in January 2024 and Hyundai collected warranty parts for engineers to study.

"On January 31, 2024, HMC informed NASO of its findings. According to HMC, the supplier implemented a new inspection process in early January 2024 to confirm durability of newly built valve springs due to recent discovery of certain springs with surface irregularities caused by a damaged spring manufacturing die." — Hyundai

In addition, Kia recently announced a 2024 Kia Telluride engine valve spring recall for the exact same problem due to valve springs from the same supplier.

Hyundai is aware of at least 18 Palisade valve spring incidents, but there have been no reports of crashes or injuries.

Hyundai Palisade valve spring recall letters will be mailed April 13, 2024. Hyundai dealers will need to replace the engine sub-assemblies.

Owners of 2024 Hyundai Palisades may call the automaker at 855-371-9460. Hyundai's Palisade valve spring recall number is 255.