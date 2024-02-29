Hyundai Kia Theft Lawsuit Preliminarily Approved

Hyundai Kia theft class action lawsuit settlement agreement involves 9 million vehicles in the U.S.

February 29, 2024 — A Hyundai Kia theft lawsuit settlement has been preliminarily approved for about 9 million vehicles.

The settlement includes all combined consumer class action lawsuits that allege certain 2011-2022 Hyundai and Kia vehicles are defective because they are not equipped with engine immobilizers.

Hyundai and Kia deny all allegations and liability and say criminals are responsible for the thefts.

The automakers say they settled the consolidated class action to put an end to the ongoing and expensive litigation.

According to the theft settlement, Hyundai and Kia will provide money to a "common fund" of a minimum of $80 million to a maximum of $145 million.

As pointed out by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, engine immobilizers are not required in the U.S.

The Hyundai and Kia vehicles weren't targets of thieves until teens began posting videos online about how to break into and steal the vehicles.

For a locked car, the teens break a window, tear apart the steering column, remove the ignition lock and start the vehicle with a standard USB cable. Criminals recorded their crimes, posted the videos online and "challenged" other people to do the same.

This came to be known as the "Kia Challenge."

It looks like the first reported incidents likely occurred in Wisconsin in 2021.

Theft Lawsuit Settlement: Hyundai Vehicles

2011-2022 Hyundai Accent

2011-2022 Hyundai Elantra

2013-2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013-2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Hyundai Kona

2020-2021 Hyundai Palisade

2011-2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2011-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2011-2022 Hyundai Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Hyundai Veloster

2020-2021 Hyundai Venue

2011-2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Theft Lawsuit Settlement: Kia Vehicles

2011-2021 Kia Forte

2021-2022 Kia K5

2011-2020 Kia Optima

2011-2021 Kia Rio

2011-2021 Kia Sedona

2021-2022 Kia Seltos

2011-2022 Kia Soul

2011-2022 Kia Sorento

2011-2022 Kia Sportage

Software Upgrade for Eligible Vehicles

Though the theft lawsuit settlement call this a "benefit" of the settlement, Hyundai and Kia were offering these free updates long before the settlement agreement was reached.

The software upgrade is to prevent a vehicle that was locked using a key fob from starting without the key being present "by the method of theft popularized on TikTok and other social media channels."

This means the software upgrade will prevent the vehicle from being started by a USB cable after removing the steering column. However, the criminals can still break the windows and destroy the steering columns, actions necessary before using a USB cable in a locked car.

"The Software Upgrade does not guarantee any vehicle will not be subject to theft or attempted theft." — Hyundai Kia theft settlement

Each year the top 10 most stolen vehicles in the U.S. were equipped with engine immobilizers. No Hyundai or Kia vehicles were on that list until recently after the online videos appeared.

For example, no Hyundai or Kia vehicle made the top 10 most stolen list for 2020, which was before the criminals began posting the videos.

The software update is for the life of the vehicle, and any remedies "related to the Software Upgrade warranty will be strictly limited to repair or re-performance of the Software Upgrade."

Software Alternative Vehicle

There are Hyundai and Kia vehicles that cannot handle the software upgrade, what the settlement agreement calls "software alternative vehicles."

Software Alternative Vehicle: Reimbursement

Customers who own a vehicle that cannot accept the software upgrade will be eligible for reimbursement for the following:

Purchase of a steering wheel lock.

Purchase and installation of a glass breakage alarm or similar anti-theft system.

Purchase of another aftermarket modification designed to deter or prevent theft such as the Hyundai Accessory Security Kit.

Reimbursement is capped at $300 per claim as long as the purchase was made when the vehicle was not eligible for the software upgrade.

Reimbursements for Software Eligible Vehicles

Hyundai and Kia have provided hundreds of thousands of free steering wheel locks to customers.

However, Hyundai and Kia customers with vehicles that can receive the software upgrade are eligible for up to a $50 reimbursement of a steering wheel lock purchase if it was at least 30 days before the software upgrade was made available.

Partial Reimbursement for Total Losses

The settlement says the common fund will cover expenses related to a total loss of a Hyundai or Kia vehicle to theft or attempted theft of a vehicle as occurred in the online videos.

However, the reimbursement is subject to a maximum cap of 60% of the Black Book value of the vehicle.

If the vehicle wasn't a total loss but personal property was stolen or damaged, a customer may be reimbursed up to $3,375 or 33% of the

Black Book value of the vehicle, whichever is greater.

Insurance-Related Reimbursement

Reimbursement of any insurance deductibles paid and increased insurance premiums for insurance policies that includes theft coverage, resulting from a theft or attempted theft is subject to a per incident cap of $375.

A customer will need to provide documentation to show any changes in insurance.

Reimbursement of Other Expenses

If certain expenses were not covered by insurance, Hyundai and Kia will provide reimbursement capped at $250 per incident. Those incidents include car rentals, taxi rides, towing costs and expenses related to speeding or red light tickets caused by a stolen Hyundai or Kia vehicle.

Important Dates Relating to the Hyundai Kia Theft Lawsuit Settlement:

Deadline to Exclude Yourself: May 3, 2024

Deadline to Object: May 3, 2024

Settlement Final Fairness Hearing: July 15, 2024

Hyundai Kia Theft Lawsuit Claim Submission Deadline: January 11, 2025

The settlement agreement says about 94 named plaintiffs who sued will receive $1,000 each.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs are seeking between $20 million to $36.2 million in fees, plus an additional amount for expenses.

The case is titled, In re: Kia Hyundai Vehicle Theft Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Fegan Scott LLC, Humphrey Farrington & McClain, P.C., and Baron & Budd, P.C.

Hyundai and Kia Theft Lawsuits