Kia Turbo Engine Problems Cause K900 and Stinger Recall

Kia recalls 42,000 vehicles at risk of fires from oil leaks in 3.3-liter turbo gasoline engines.

March 9, 2024 — Kia turbo engine problems have caused a recall of nearly 42,000 K900 and Stinger vehicles equipped with 3.3-liter turbo gasoline direct injection engines.

The left turbocharger oil feed pipe and hose assembly may deteriorate and leak oil, possibly causing an engine compartment fire.

Recalled 2019-2020 Kia K900 and 2018-2023 Kia Stinger left-hand turbocharger oil feed pipes and hose assemblies may fall apart from exposure to heat from the exhaust manifolds.

Leaking oil that touches hot exhaust components can easily cause a fire, including while driving.

In June 2023, Kia learned of a Korean report involving a 2019 K900 that suffered from engine compartment smoke from oil leaking from the left-hand turbocharger oil feed pipe and hose assembly.

Kia investigated vehicles equipped with 3.3L turbo gasoline direct injection (T-GDI) engines but found no thermal incidents.

Then in December 2023, Kia received a dealer report for a 2018 Stinger that caught fire while driving due to an oil leak. It was determined the oil leaked at the turbo oil feed pipe and hose assembly.

In February 2024, Kia knew of 25 vehicles that leaked oil at the pipes and hose assemblies, 14 Stingers and 11 K900 vehicles.

Kia owners should watch for oil leaks, burning smell, white smoke from the engine compartment or illuminated engine oil pressure warning lights.

A Kia Canada recall involves 5,526 vehicles, but only 2018-2023 Stingers.

Kia will mail turbocharger oil feed pipe recall letters April 26, 2024, and dealers will replace the left turbocharger oil feed pipes and hose assemblies.

Kia K900 and Stinger owners may call 800-333-4542 and refer to recall number SC300.