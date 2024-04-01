Mercedes 48-Volt Ground Connection Problems Cause Recall

Mercedes-Benz recalls 134,000 GLE-Class and GLS-Class vehicles over a risk of fires.

April 1, 2024 — About 134,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles are recalled because the 48-volt ground connections under the passenger seats may catch fire.

Mercedes says ground connections can overheat because they are not secured properly in these vehicles.

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350

2020-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450

2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580

2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE 580

2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63

2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53

2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe

2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S

A 48-volt ground cable lug under the passenger seat may not be secured properly, resulting in the ground connection overheating.

With the loose ground cable lug, the electric resistance of the connection might increase and increase the temperature, meaning a fire is possible.

Mercedes believes the 48V ground connections under the passenger seats may have come loose during the assembly process.

A driver won't receive any warning before the problem occurs, but once it does occur warning messages should appear about the 48V onboard power supply.

Mercedes opened an investigation in June 2022 after customers complained about battery-related warnings.

Mercedes monitored the field worldwide and found other incidents of the same problem.

"From April 2023 through January 2024, MBAG expanded its investigations of factors that could cause a loosening of this 48V ground connection. Based on this investigation, MBAG hypothesized that other mechanical rework operations in the physical proximity of, but unrelated to, this component could inadvertently potentially cause reduced torque." — Mercedes

When the automaker decided to issue the recall, it knew of 31 field reports between August 2, 2022, to November 20, 2023.

However, there have been no property damage, crash or injury reports.

More than 17,800 Mercedes-Benz vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes 48-volt ground connection recall letters will be mailed the middle of May 2024. Dealers will tighten the 48-volt ground connections under the passenger seats.

Owners may contact Mercedes at 800-367-6372.