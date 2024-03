Mercedes-Benz 80-Amp Fuse Recall: 36,000 Vehicles

Recalled vehicles need main fuse boxes replaced, and Mercedes cannot rule out fire risk.

March 8, 2024 — A Mercedes-Benz 80-amp fuse recall includes more than 36,000 vehicles with fuses that can fail because they were not manufactured correctly.

The Mercedes 80A fuse recall involves these vehicles.

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz C300

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz S580e

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz S580

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL43

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE350

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE500

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS450

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS580

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2023 Mercedes-Benz S500

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE

2024 Mercedes-Benz E350

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63e S

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE300 Coupe

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE450 Coupe

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 Coupe

In September 2023, investigations were launched based on a vehicle that wouldn't start because of a problem with the fuse. Engineers at first believed the fuse problem would be discovered before the vehicles left the assembly plants.

However, Mercedes later concluded the fuse problem could occur over the lifetime of the vehicle.

According to Mercedes, a "contact interruption or an increased triggering resistance might occur. In this case, systems connected to the fuse might become inoperable."

A vehicle may stall without warning, there may be problems with the restraint systems and the instrument panels may malfunction. Mercedes also says it cannot rule out a risk of fire.

More than 4,500 Mercedes vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Dealerships will replace the main fuse boxes.

Mercedes fuse box recall letters will be mailed April 16, 2024, but owners may call 800-367-6372.