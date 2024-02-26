Mercedes Wood Trim Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Cracks

Class action alleges interior veneer wood trim can crack from defects.

February 26, 2024 — A Mercedes wood trim class action lawsuit alleges the interior veneer wood finish trim cracks from defects.

The wood trim class action includes these vehicles if equipped with interior veneer wood trim.

2013-2022 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2013-2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2013-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2013-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2013-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2013-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Mercedes allegedly knew or should have known the wood trim cracks but the two owners who filed the lawsuit assert the automaker concealed the alleged defects.

Illinois plaintiff Jennifer Monilaw purchased a used 2013 Mercedes GL in July 2019 when the vehicle had 56,000 miles on it. She says she first noticed cracks on the wood trim between October and December 2020.

At that time the plaintiff called her Mercedes-Benz dealer about the cracked veneer wood trim and was told replacing the wood trim would be expensive. More than three years later she filed this class action lawsuit.

Pennsylvania plaintiff Shannyn Burzese purchased a used 2016 Mercedes GL in August 2021 when it had 35,217 miles on the vehicle. She asserts she first saw veneer wood trim cracks in the winter of 2022.

The plaintiff called her Mercedes-Benz dealer to inspect the wood trim

"Burzese was informed by the Mercedes-Benz dealership that the Veneer Wood Trim would not be repaired or replaced under a warranty and it would cost over one thousand dollars ($1,000) to replace the Veneer Wood Trim and the replacement of the original interior would substantially depreciate the value of the vehicle." — Mercedes wood trim lawsuit

The plaintiff did not have the work performed and she complains the wood trim wasn't repaired or replaced for free in the six-year-old Mercedes vehicle.

According to the Mercedes wood trim class action lawsuit, the vehicles "are defective, unfit for the ordinary purposes for which they are intended to be used, and not merchantable."

The Mercedes-Benz cracked wood trim class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division): Monilaw et al., v. Mercedes Benz Group AG, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC, Timoney Knox, LLP, Tycko & Zavareei LLP, and Frederick Law Group, PLLC.