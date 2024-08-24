MINI Cooper SE Cars Recalled For Battery Fire Dangers

15,000 MINI Cooper SE cars recalled after reports of battery thermal events.

August 23, 2024 — A MINI Cooper SE Electric Hardtop 2-Door recall involves more than 15,000 vehicles at risk of battery and fire problems.

The recall includes 2020-2024 MINI Hardtop 2 Door (Cooper SE) vehicles that may experience faults in the high voltage batteries or high voltage systems.

This can cause a short circuit and fire.

MINI Cooper SE drivers should see a warning light if problems occur, and a "thermal event" can occur even if the MINI isn't running.

Nearly 2,600 MINI Cooper SE cars are recalled in Canada.

MINI Cooper SE recall letters should be mailed October 7, 2024, then dealerships will update software which includes a diagnostic function to detect a malfunction in the high voltage battery, and it will discharge the battery (below 30% state-of-charge, high voltage battery emergency mode).

MINI Cooper SE owners may call 866-275-6464.