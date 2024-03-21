Nissan LEAF Backup Camera Recall Affects 70,000 Cars

Nissan recalls 70,000 LEAF electric cars because of rearview camera wiring harnesses.

March 20, 2024 — A Nissan LEAF backup camera recall affects nearly 70,000 electric cars with rearview camera harnesses that may be damaged.

The damaged harness can cause the backup camera image to be distorted or completely lost.

The 2018-2022 Nissan LEAF backup camera recall is necessary because of how the rearview camera wiring harness is routed, and how the rear hatch was designed.

"Over time, the rear view camera harness within the affected vehicles could become damaged from harness movement and vibration during vehicle operation." — Nissan LEAF backup camera recall document

In addition to distorted or blank rearview camera screens, images may be blurred or multi-colored.

Owners may remember a Nissan LEAF backup camera recall from 2020, but that recall involved the 2020 model year only.

About 12,000 of the LEAF cars are recalled in Canada.

Nissan LEAF owners should receive recall letters within days, but Nissan is still working on how the cars will be repaired.

Nissan LEAF owners may contact Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669.