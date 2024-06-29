Recall: Fiat 500 Tire Pressure Monitoring System Problems

Fiat 500 tire pressure monitoring system warning lights may fail.

June 29, 2024 — Fiat 500 tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) problems have caused a recall of more than 11,600 cars equipped with TPMS warning lights that may not activate like they should.

A driver won't be warned of low tire pressure without an illuminated warning light.

The Chrysler recall involves 2014-2019 Fiat 500 cars that need to visit dealerships to have the tire pressure monitoring system electronic control unit modules reprogrammed.

"Vehicles built with incorrectly programmed TPMS sensor values may not illuminate the warning telltale until the inflation pressure is one to two pounds per square inch (PSI) below the minimum activation pressure requirement. One configuration Placard calls out 38 PSI, thus the low tire pressure telltale should come on when the tire pressure drops to 28.5 PSI (25% drop in pressure) but may not actually come on until the pressure drops to the range of 28-27 PSI." — Fiat Chrysler

A Chrysler assembly plant learned during a test in February 2019 about TPMS sensor values potentially being programmed incorrectly during assembly.

In April 2019, Chrysler petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration "for exemption from the notification and remedy requirements."

It took five years for NHTSA to decide about the petition, but in June NHTSA published its denial online, leading FCA to announce the recall.

Fiat 500 owners will receive TPMS recall letters in the middle of August 2024.

Fiat 500 customers may call FCA at 800-853-1403 and refer to TPMS recall number 80B.