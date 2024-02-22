Recall: Toyota and Lexus Backup Camera Image Failures

— Toyota and Lexus backup camera problems have caused a recall of more than 19,000 vehicles that need software updates.
The rearview camera image recall includes these models:
- 2023 Toyota Mirai
- 2023-2024 Lexus LS
- 2023-2024 Lexus LC
- 2023-2024 Lexus ES
A software programming problem can cause failures of the rearview camera images to display within a certain period of time.
Safety regulations require the backup camera image to appear when the driver shifts into REVERSE.
A Toyota Canada recall involves 536 vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the Toyota/Lexus recall, and Toyota didn't announce more information othet than vehicle owners should watch for recall letters by the end of April 2024.
Toyota and Lexus dealerships will update the panoramic view monitor system software.
Toyota owners with questions may call 800-331-4331 and Lexus owners may call 800-255-3987.