Recall: Toyota and Lexus Backup Camera Image Failures

Recall includes 19,000 Toyota Mirai, Lexus LS, Lexus LC and Lexus ES vehicles.

February 22, 2024 — Toyota and Lexus backup camera problems have caused a recall of more than 19,000 vehicles that need software updates.

The rearview camera image recall includes these models:

2023 Toyota Mirai

2023-2024 Lexus LS

2023-2024 Lexus LC

2023-2024 Lexus ES

A software programming problem can cause failures of the rearview camera images to display within a certain period of time.

Safety regulations require the backup camera image to appear when the driver shifts into REVERSE.

A Toyota Canada recall involves 536 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the Toyota/Lexus recall, and Toyota didn't announce more information othet than vehicle owners should watch for recall letters by the end of April 2024.

Toyota and Lexus dealerships will update the panoramic view monitor system software.

Toyota owners with questions may call 800-331-4331 and Lexus owners may call 800-255-3987.