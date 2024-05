Stop Driving Your 2006-2012 Mercedes ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class

Mercedes-Benz expands previous brake failure recall from 2022.

May 7, 2024 — A Mercedes-Benz brake failure recall from 2022 has been expanded by 15,600 vehicles with brake booster housing units that could corrode from moisture.

The Mercedes recall is an expansion of a 2022 brake failure recall.

Mercedes is warning owners not to drive their vehicles until repairs are performed.

Recalled are 2006-2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class vehicles.

2007 Mercedes-Benz AMG R63

2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz GL320

2009-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350

2007-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL450

2008-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL550

2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz ML320

2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML350

2010-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML450

2006-2008 Mercedes-Benz ML500

2008-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML550

2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz R320

2006-2007 Mercedes-Benz R500

2007-2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG ML63

2006-2012 Mercedes-Benz R350

"Moisture may wick under a rubber sleeve that is installed around the brake booster housing for aesthetic reasons. This might result in corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster housing." — Mercedes-Benz

If enough water causes enough corrosion, the brake booster can leak fluid and cause reduced braking or even brake failure. The chance of complete brake failure is increased if a hard braking event damages the brake booster.

A Mercedes driver should be on guard for changes to the brake pedal or air/hissing noise when applying the brake pedal.

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries in the U.S.

Mercedes will mail brake failure recall letters May 17, 2024. Dealerships will remove the rubber sleeves, inspect the brake boosters and replace them if corrosion is discovered.

Owners may call 800-367-6372 and use recall number 2024MMNNNN.