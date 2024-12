Tesla recalls 25 SUVs that have likely already been repaired.

December 6, 2024 — About 25 model year 2024 Model X SUVs are recalled because the parking lights and low beam headlights may flicker.

The problem violates federal safety standards.

Although Tesla Model X recall letters won't be mailed until January 31, 2025, the automaker has already released an over-the-air software update.

Tesla Model X owners may call 877-798-3752. Tesla's Model X recall number is SB-24-00-017.