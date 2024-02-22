Toyota and Lexus Transmission Problems Cause Recall of 300,000 Vehicles

Toyota Tundra, Toyota Sequoia and Lexus LX 600 vehicles could mistakenly roll on flat surfaces.

February 21, 2024 — Toyota transmission problems have caused a recall of more than 300,000 of these vehicles.

2022-2024 Toyota Tundra

2022-2024 Toyota Sequoia

2022-2024 Lexus LX 600

According to Toyota, certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage when the vehicle is shifted into NEUTRAL.

Some engine power will continue to be transferred to the wheels and can allow the vehicle to creep forward at low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied.

More than 28,000 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the Toyota/Lexus recall.

But Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the transmission software, and owners should watch for recall letters by the end of April 2024.

Toyota Tundra and Sequoia owners with questions may call 800-331-4331 and Lexus LX 600 owners may call 800-255-3987.