Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid Recall Involves Head Restraints

Toyota recalls 2023-2024 Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid cars in the U.S. and Canada.

February 22, 2024 — About 4,000 model year 2023-2024 Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid cars are recalled in Canada and the U.S. because of head restraint problems.

According to Toyota:

"The two head restraints on the 60% portion of the rear fold down seats in the involved vehicles may have poor welds on a bracket that can cause the vehicles not to comply with a federal safety standard. This can affect head restraint performance and increase the risk of injury during certain collisions."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the Toyota Camry recall.

However, Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid owners should watch for recall letters toward the end of April 2024.

Toyota dealers will replace the 60% rear seatback frame sub-assemblies.

Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid owners may call 800-331-4331.