Toyota Prius Rear Door Latch Recall Announced

Toyota recalls 211,000 Prius and Prius Prime cars with rear doors that could suddenly open.

April 18, 2024 — A Toyota Prius rear door latch recall involves about 211,000 cars worldwide, with about 55,000 recalled in the U.S. and 6,700 recalled in Canada.

The rear door latch recall includes 2023-2024 Toyota Prius and 2023-2024 Toyota Prius Prime cars because water can enter and short-circuit the electronic rear door latches.

This means the rear doors may open while driving if the doors are not locked.

Toyota Prius and Prius Prime drivers are warned to make sure the feature that automatically locks the doors when shifting from PARK is activated, at least until repairs are performed by dealers.

Those Toyota dealerships will replace both right and left rear door opener switches with improved switches.

Toyota Prius and Prius Prime owners will receive recall notices by the early part of June 2024.

No additional Prius door latch recall information is currently available, but owners with questions may call Toyota at 800-331-4331.