Toyota Takata Airbag Recall: Do Not Drive Warning Issued

Toyota recalls about 50,000 older Corolla, Matrix and RAV4 vehicles with exploding airbags.

January 26, 2024 — A Toyota Takata airbag recall announcement warns owners of these older models to stop driving their vehicles until they are repaired.

2003-2004 Toyota Corolla

2003-2004 Toyota Corolla Matrix (Toyota Matrix)

2004-2005 Toyota RAV4

About 50,000 vehicles are involved in the Toyota Takata airbag recall do not drive warning.

Calling the airbag recall "URGENT," Toyota says the airbags could explode and shoot metal fragments into vehicle occupants, primarily due to the age of the vehicles.

Toyota Corolla, Matrix and RAV4 owners should stop driving the vehicles and call their dealerships.

A Toyota dealer can visit the location of the vehicle and perform a mobile repair, or an owner can arrange to have the vehicle towed to the dealership for free.

Toyota will cover the cost of vehicle pickup and delivery.

Toyota will repair or replace the airbags, and owners can learn if their vehicles are affected by visiting Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Toyota Corolla, Toyota Matrix and Toyota RAV4 owners with questions or concerns may call the automaker at 800-331-4331.