Volkswagen ID.4 Door Handle Recall Closes Investigation

VW ID.4 door handle recall didn't prevent the doors from opening while driving, new recall ordered.

November 7, 2024 — A Volkswagen ID.4 door handle recall has convinced federal regulators to close an investigation into a previous ID.4 door handle recall.

The 2021-2023 VW ID.4 SUVs were recalled because the doors were suddenly opening while driving.

The vehicles were recalled because water entered the circuit boards of the ID.4 door handles.

However, the Volkswagen ID.4 doors continued to open even after dealers allegedly repaired the door handles. In addition, ID.4 door handles malfunctioned on vehicles that were not included in the recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation and received 17 complaints about ID.4 doors opening, and VW submitted 190 complaints to NHTSA about door handles that failed.

In September 2024, Volkswagen issued another ID.4 door handle recall which expanded the previous recall to include all 2021-2024 Volkswagen ID.4 SUVs. Dealers were told to replace all four door handle assemblies and update related software.

"The new door handle will have the membrane relocated to the back of the handle to avoid standing water within the handle. Also, a protective coating will be on the front and back of the circuit board to avoid direct moisture formation." — NHTSA

Safety regulators have closed their investigation based on the last Volkswagen ID.4 door handle recall.