Volkswagen Suction Jet Pump Recall Closes Investigation

Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf suction jet pump problems caused fuel leaks and other problems.

July 4, 2024 — A second Audi and Volkswagen suction jet pump recall has closed a federal investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In December 2023, NHTSA opened an investigation into a September 2016 recall of 2015-2016 Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3 vehicles that experienced fuel leaks.

The suction jet pump purges fuel from the evaporative emissions system, but the pump may have been damaged during assembly. This can allow fuel to flow directly into the evaporative emissions system.

Fuel can leak from the charcoal canister filter element, gas can spit out during refueling and occupants can smell fuel odors.

The 2016 recall was announced because of defective suction jet pumps inside the fuel tanks. Dealerships were told to replace the suction jet pumps with improved versions.

NHTSA opened the recall investigation because Audi and Volkswagen owners continued to complain about fuel leaks and other problems after the vehicles were allegedly repaired.

In addition, owners of 2016-2020 VW Golf and Audi A3 vehicles complained about suction jet pump problems, but those years weren't included in the recall.

In February, Audi and Volkswagen recalled 261,000 of these vehicles.

2015-2020 Audi A3

2015-2019 Audi A3 Cabriolet

2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2015-2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2015-2020 Volkswagen Golf

According to NHTSA, the investigation is closed based on the February recall.