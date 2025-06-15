Ford Canada Sued Over Hybrid Battery Fire Risk

Ford Escape Hybrids and Lincoln Corsair Hybrids were recalled due to battery fire risk.

June 15, 2025 — Ford hybrid battery problems have caused a class action lawsuit in Canada which includes 2020-2024 Ford Escape Hybrids and 2020-2024 Lincoln Corsair Hybrids.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were recalled in January with warnings not to charge the lithium-ion batteries due to a risk of fires.

The Ford Canada lawsuit alleges tiny cracks in the battery could cause problems, and owners were warned to park outside and away from things that could catch fire. The lawsuit says Ford was working on collecting everything it needed to repair the vehicles, but vehicle owners are still waiting.

The Toronto plaintiff says she and her husband purchased a 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid to save money on repairs and fuel. She figured she could plug in the vehicle overnight and use the vehicle during the day.

"They found that it worked very well for their daily routine — in general, they were able to charge it overnight and run the car on the electric motor for 99% of the day-to-day commuting and work they did." — Ford Canada class action

The plaintiff received the hybrid recall letter which said, “a manufacturing defect in one or more of your vehicle’s high voltage battery cells may cause the cell to develop an internal short circuit.”

The recall letter warned her not to charge the battery because the fire risk was increased if the battery was charged. This cancels the entire reason the plaintiff purchased her Escape Hybrid, forcing her and all customers to pay for fuel instead of using the electric motors.

According to the class action, Ford hybrid customers were advertised one thing but received another.

The Ford hybrid battery fire class action lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice: Plaintiff (no name) v. Ford Motor Company, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Charney Lawyers PC.