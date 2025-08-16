Lawsuit in Canada Says Acura CSX and Honda Civic Paint Peels

Acura CSX and Honda Civic allegedly painted with defective metallic and/or pearlescent paint.

August 16, 2025 — Acura and Honda paint problems have caused a class action lawsuit in Canada for these vehicles.

2006-2011 Acura CSX (Warranty coverage for four years or 80,000 kilometers)

2006-2013 Honda Civic (Warranty coverage for three years or 60,000 kilometers)

Even though for some vehicles the warranties expired 16 years ago, the owner who sued complains the warranties "are unconscionable and/or misleading."

The class action lawsuit includes Acura CSX and Honda Civic vehicles painted with one of these factory-applied metallic and/or pearlescent exterior paints with these paint codes.

Nighthawk Black Pearl (B-92P)

Fiji Blue Pearl (B-529P)

Royal Blue Pearl (B-536P)

Atomic Blue Metallic (B-53 7M)

Dyno Blue Pearl (B-561P)

Galaxy Gray Metallic (NH-701M)

Crystal Black Pearl (NH-73 lP)

Polished Metal Metallic (NH-737M)

Urban Titanium Metallic (YR-578M)

Dyno Blue Pearl II (2012 model only) (B-586P)

According to the Acura and Honda paint lawsuit, the paint prematurely delaminates, bubbles, peels, flakes and degrades.

The plaintiff complains the paint peels and falls apart due to:

A defect in the paint itself

A defect in the factory application process used to apply the primer layers and/or the paint to the body

A defect in Honda's factory automated painting/coating-line system

Acura and Honda allegedly knew as early as 2013 about the alleged paint problems.

The class action argues damaged paint causes the vehicles to look bad and decreases the values of the vehicles. Acura and Honda owners in Canada must also allegedly drive unattractive vehicles or pay a lot of money to repaint the vehicles.

"Even then, repainting an impacted exterior body panel of the vehicle does not cure or remedy the Paint Defect as the remaining parts of the Affected Class Vehicles still suffer from the Paint Defect in its latent form that will invariably manifest." — Honda Canada peeling paint lawsuit

The peeling paint lawsuit was filed by Kevin Lory McIntosh who purchased a used 2007 Honda Civic in January 2016. The civic is painted with factory-applied Nighthawk Black Pearl (B-92P) paint.

The plaintiff soon noticed the paint on the rear section of the roof just above the rear window was bubbling, peeling, delaminating and flaking. Then the hood, roof and trunk lid were "stripped of their factory-applied coatings." The class action says so much paint is gone the sheet metal is exposed.

The plaintiff has tried to get Honda to freely repair the paint since June 2020 but he has been told "there is no remedy available for the Paint Defect, or his Honda Civic is not eligible for repair."

The Acura and Honda peeling paint lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Kevin Lory McIntosh v. Honda Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Dusevic & Garcha.