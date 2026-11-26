Ford Maverick backup camera images may fail when shifting into REVERSE.

November 25, 2026 — Two Ford Maverick truck owners claim their vehicles have lost their values because the backup camera images can freeze when shifting into REVERSE.

The class action lawsuit includes 2022-2024 Ford Maverick and Ford Maverick Hybrid trucks equipped with Connected Touch Radios.

Ford said in a 2024 recall that an "improper memory handling within CTR [Connected Touch Radio] software is causing a component in the end-to-end RVC [rearview camera] image processing path to fail."

The automaker said the trucks would be repaired by updating the Connected Touch Radio software. However, the 2024 recall didn't include Maverick Hybrids.

But in November 2026, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation of the 2024 recall to determine if the Maverick recall repairs were adequate. Additionally, the investigation includes Ford Maverick Hybrid trucks that were not recalled.

Truck owners have continued to complain about frozen rearview camera images after the Mavericks were supposed to have been repaired in 2024.

Ohio plaintiff Terry Spisak owns a 2023 Ford Maverick that was recalled and repaired, but the plaintiff complains the repairs failed to keep the backup camera working correctly.

Ohio plaintiff Kevin Kleman owns a 2023 Ford Maverick and also complains recall repairs didn't fix the backup camera problems.

Both owners claim they overpaid for their Mavericks because of the backup camera problems, and they complain they have lost confidence in the ability of the trucks to provide reliable transportation because the camera images may freeze while in REVERSE.

The class action lawsuit says Ford didn't warn customers about the Connected Touch Radios when the Mavericks were first sold. But customers are now supposedly stuck with trucks that have diminished values because the backup camera images can freeze.

The lawsuit further alleges Ford Maverick customers "have expended and must expend time and money to have their Vehicles inspected and repaired."

The Ford Maverick class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Spisak, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Berger Montague, Milberg, PLCC, and the Drake Law Firm.