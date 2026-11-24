Acura and Honda white paint peels, flakes, bubbles and falls apart, so says the lawsuit.

November 24, 2026 — A Honda peeling white paint lawsuit is moving forward after a federal judge ruled against Honda's motion to compel arbitration.

The Honda lawsuit was filed more than two years ago but still hasn't been certified as a class action.

According to the proposed class action lawsuit, these vehicles were painted white only for the paint to peel, flake, bubble and delaminate.

2013-present Acura MDX — White Diamond Pearl paint (Paint Code NH-603P)

2013-present Honda Odyssey — White Diamond Pearl paint (Paint Code NH-603P) or Taffeta White paint (Paint Code NH-578)

2013-present Honda Pilot — Taffeta White paint (Paint Code NH-578)

2013-present Honda Fit — White Orchid Pearl or Bellanova White paint (Paint Code NH-788P)

2013-present Honda HR-V in White Orchid Pearl or Bellanova White paint (Paint Code NH-788P)

The peeling white paint lawsuit was dismissed in 2025, but the judge allowed the plaintiffs to modify and refile the proposed class action. This caused the judge to change his mind about the previously dismissed claims which brought the lawsuit back to life.

For example, a claim he dismissed in 2025 concerned how peeling paint affected a vehicle.

When he dismissed the lawsuit, the judge ruled peeling white paint was an "aesthetic" problem "affecting the look of the vehicle’s exterior, not one related to the vehicle’s central function."

But when the lawsuit was refiled, the judge decided peeling white paint wasn't just cosmetic because it could destroy the "structural integrity" of a vehicle. Obviously Honda didn't see things the same way.

The three vehicle owners who sued refer to three warranty extensions Honda issued about about peeling white paint.

TSB B19-029 — “Warranty Extension: White Diamond Pearl Paint” 2014-2016 Acura MDX vehicles painted NH-603P White Diamond Pearl.

TSB A19-055 — “Warranty Extension: Taffeta White Paint” 2013 Honda Odyssey and 2014-2015 Honda Pilot vehicles.

TSB A19-064 — “Warranty Extension: NH-788 White Orchid Pearl or Bellanova White Paint” 2015-2017 Honda Fit and 2016-2018 Honda HR-V vehicles.

The three plaintiffs also complain Honda knew the paint would bubble, peel and fall apart when the vehicles were first sold, but the automaker allegedly still sold the vehicles to make money.

The lawsuit also reports that even Honda dealers and technicians admit there are problems with white paint.

The next hearing for the motion to certify the lawsuit as a white paint class action is scheduled for January 25, 2027.

The proposed white paint class action lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Jim Clemmens / Maryland / 2016 Acura MDX

Terri Hernandez / California / 2017 Acura MDX

Marie Toussaint / New York / 2014 Acura MDX

The Honda peeling white paint lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Jim Clemmens, et al., v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Keller Fishback & Jackson LLP, and Squitieri & Fearon LLP.

The same lawyers also recently filed a separate Honda white paint class action lawsuit titled, Attika, et al., v. American Honda.