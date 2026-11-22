GM continuously variable transmission lawsuit names Chevy Malibu, Equinox, Trailblazer, GMC Terrain.

November 22, 2026 — A GM continuously variable transmission (CVT) class action lawsuit alleges numerous components are defective, including the clutch regulator valve, valve body, drive chain, pulleys (sheaves), and bearings.

The General Motors CVT class action lawsuit includes these vehicles:

2019-2025 Chevrolet Malibu

2021-2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer

2024-present Chevrolet Equinox

2024-present GMC Terrain

California plaintiff John Williams purchased a new 2025 Chevrolet Equinox in October 2024 but began having transmission problems after the first oil change at 7,000 miles. He complains his vehicle experienced rough and delayed shifting, and the GM vehicle suffered from delayed acceleration.

At 14,000 miles the plaintiff told his GM dealer about the shifting issues and how his Equinox would shake when accelerating and braking. Instead of doing anything with the CVT, the dealer said the front axles would be replaced, and transmission fluid would be added.

The plaintiff complains his GM CVT should have been repaired for free and he filed this class action lawsuit. He claims the problems he had are still there.

According to the GM CVT lawsuit, a defective clutch regulator results in sudden slipping, shuddering, juddering, hesitation, delayed acceleration, loss of forward gear, and partial or complete loss of motive power when driving.

The GM CVT class action further alleges vehicle owners complain about the transmissions slipping, hesitating, suffering acceleration problems, losing the forward gear and losing forward power. The lawsuit says everything can occur at highway speeds, making driving dangerous.

General Motors issued technical service bulletin 24-NA-009 about the transmissions if a customer complains about the CVT slipping or a loss of forward gear.

GM owners may also complain of seeing an illuminated warning light, and dealer technicians may find "diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P2714 (Transmission Control Solenoid Valve 4 Stuck Off) set in the Transmission Control Module."

The TSB also warns GM dealers the transmission problems may come and go and technicians may not be capable of reproducing the CVT symptoms.

According to TSB 24-NA-009:

"This condition may be caused by the clutch regulator valve sticking in the valve body; Damage to the forward clutch piston and/or wear in the Primary Pulley Bearing Bore causing damage to the case."

Another GM bulletin (6033) was issued to dealers in June with the subject: "CVT Transmission Noise - Slip or Loss of Motion."

"Some Customers may bring their vehicle with a complaint of a transmission slipping, no movement or a possible noise from inside the transmission. These conditions may occur with or without a check engine light or DTC setting. This condition could be caused by a damaged drive chain, damage to the primary or secondary pulleys (sheaves) or the bearings. If the transmission is slipping, or there is a grind noise heard or there is a loss of vehicle motion the transmission drive chain and pulley surfaces should be inspected." — GM Bulletin PIP6033

The GM CVT class action lawsuit argues dealerships often deny warranty repairs by finding the transmissions are operating normally. In other cases, GM repair technicians only perform "superficial repairs" that fail to repair the CVT problems.

And according to the lawsuit, the CVT defects were present when the vehicles were first sold.

The GM CVT class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: John Williams v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Berger Montague PC, Milberg, PLCC, and the Drake Law Firm.