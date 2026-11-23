Front sensor cameras allegedly fail which causes failures of multiple safety systems.

November 23, 2026 — Two Honda Sensing class action lawsuits have been consolidated into one complaint that alleges front camera failures take out multiple safety features in these vehicles.

2018-2025 Honda Odyssey

2018-2025 Honda Pilot

2018-2025 Honda Civic

2023-2025 Honda HR-V

2022-2025 Honda CR-V

2018-2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

The class actions (Mason v. Honda, Jones v. Honda) have been consolidated into, "In re American Honda Front Camera Litigation."

According to the lawsuit, the Honda Sensing system depends on a front sensor camera which points toward the front of the vehicle. The Sensing features are dependent on the front camera, so failure of the camera equals failure of these features, as described by Honda.

Collision Mitigation Braking System: “Applies brake pressure when an unavoidable collision is determined.”

Road Departure Mitigation System: “Adjusts steering if you cross detected lanes without signaling.”

Adaptive Cruise Control: “Maintains a set following interval behind detected vehicles.”

Lane Keeping Assist System: “Adjusts steering to help you keep centered in a detected lane.”

Traffic Sign Recognition: “Can notify drivers of posted speed limits with the use of a small camera.”

When the Honda front camera fails a driver loses the above safety features which leaves occupants at more risk of a crash. The class action lawsuit says some models also use a millimeter-wave radar sensor in a separate location.

The lawsuit further alleges Honda hasn't issued a Sensing front camera recall and refused to compensate owners for camera repairs and replacements. Additionally, the plaintiffs complain there has been no front camera warranty extension.

The plaintiffs also complain about the cost thrown onto Honda owners for Sensing and front camera replacements.

The lawsuit says repairing the problem requires "extensive diagnostic procedures, replacement of the Front Sensor Camera, software programming, aiming, calibration, and related labor, resulting in substantial out-of-pocket expenses for consumers."

However, Honda owners are allegedly still at risk because of recurring front camera failures.

The Honda Sensing front camera failure lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Jones, et al., v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. / In re American Honda Front Camera Litigation.

The plaintiffs are represented by Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC, Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP, Longman Law, P.C., Kantrowitz, Goldhamer, Graifman, Perlmutter & Carballo, P.C., and Kaplitt Legal Consulting.