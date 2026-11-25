Owner of 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid claims the braking system and components are defective.

November 24, 2026 — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has disagreed with the owner of a 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid who alleges the Fusion Hybrids should be investigated and recalled.

The car owner told NHTSA anti-lock braking system warning lights illuminate because the hydraulic control units fail.

The failures cause a loss of traction control and stability control, and the ABS system will malfunction. The car will also be at risk of control problems on slippery roads.

Safety regulators analyzed complaints and received data from Ford about the 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrids. The owner who requested an investigation said the same problems were comparable to what caused a previous recall.

That 2019 recall included 2006-2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, Lincoln MKZ, and Lincoln Zephyr vehicles. However, no hybrids were involved in the recall.

The recall was issued because the ABS valves in the HCU could remain stuck open due to a chemical reaction with old DOT 3 brake fluid. This caused soft brake pedals and owners complained no audio or visual warnings were activated.

NHTSA determined the 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrids are equipped with different brake systems unrelated to the recalled vehicles. Regulators also found a large difference in complaints for hybrids and non-hybrid Fusions.

The complaint rate for the recalled 2010 non-hybrid Fusions was six times higher than the 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrids because the brake systems and components are different. Then there was the issue of illuminated ABS warning lights.

The Fusion Hybrid owner who wants an investigation references an illuminated warning light but the 2019 non-hybrid recall didn't involve an illuminated ABS light.

There won't be a 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid probe or recall because the complaint rate is associated with standard wear and tear, not a safety defect.