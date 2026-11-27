Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid class action lawsuit alleges battery replacements weren't available.

November 27, 2026 — A Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid class action lawsuit settlement has been reached for certain customers nationwide.

However, you need to closely read the conditions required to benefit from the settlement.

The lawsuit was originally filed to include 2016-2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid cars only in California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon.

But the settlement covers 2016-2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrids nationwide and involves the warranty for the “high-capacity 9.8 Kwh lithium-ion polymer battery.”

The Sonata Plug-in Hybrid was discontinued beginning with the 2020 model year, but the class action lawsuit alleges the high voltage batteries come with lifetime warranties.

The husband and wife who sued complained about waiting more than a year for a battery replacement. And the plaintiffs complained Hyundai failed to honor the battery warranty.

Hyundai offered to buyback the vehicle but the plaintiffs said the repurchase amount was too low.

Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Settlement

The Hyundai lawsuit settlement includes 2016-2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid vehicles that needed a battery replacement or repair and for which repair parts were not available and the car could not be repaired for a minimum of 60 days.

Hyundai denies it did anything wrong because the battery replacement problems occurred between 2021 and 2023, the very time every company had supplier and supply problems due to the COVID-19 virus.

You are included in the class action settlement if you owned or leased a 2016-2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid "during the high-voltage battery warranty period, required an HV Battery replacement and such battery replacement could not be completed within sixty (60) days."

And the settlement says the relevant period for most customers when their cars were out of service was late 2021 through the summer of 2023.

The Hyundai settlement calls the benefit a "Days Down Payment."

According to the Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid lawsuit settlement:

"The amount of the Days Down Payment is based on the total number of days a Class Vehicle was awaiting a Battery Repair, as established and documented by the total number of days without a repair logged for each Class Vehicle in Hyundai’s records. The amount of the Days Down Payment is calculated by multiplying days in the Battery Repair Period by ten dollars ($10) per day, subject to the potential for an increase to a maximum payment of fifteen dollars ($15) per day if total claimed payments by Settlement Class members are less than $250,000."

However, a Hyundai customer must submit a valid claim by December 28, 2026.

The settlement says plaintiffs Samuel and Lauren Kline, Howard Nordberg, Timothy Pritchett, Ioannis C. Tzamouranis, Clara K. Smith, and Ann Lyons will receive $7,500 each, and their lawyers will receive $375,000.

The court will hold a final approval hearing December 21, 2026, but Hyundai owners with questions may call 866-964-4271.

The Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland: Kline, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America.

The plaintiffs are represented by Goldman & Minton, P.C., and Lewis & Tompkins, P.C.