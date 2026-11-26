Ford Transit Trail settlement provides $6,000 in class action lawsuit.

November 26, 2026 — Ford has agreed to settle a Transit Trail tire size class action lawsuit, and this class action does something most neglect.

That is, the Transit Trail settlement provides customers with money.

As long as the Ford Transit Trail original owner or lessee follows the rules and files a claim in time they can receive $6,000.

The Ford Transit Trail class action lawsuit settlement includes:

"Model Year 2023 and 2024 Ford Transit Trails originally sold or leased by an Authorized Ford Dealer, and that were purchased or leased as new before June 1, 2024 by an Original Owner or Lessee."

The problems began in March 2024 when Ford recalled Transit Trail off-road vans equipped with 30.5-inch tires. Ford said the Transit Trail front tires could rub against the wheel arch liners when making turns or braking. This could damage the tire and cause the belts to separate.

About 1,900 model year 2023-2024 Ford Transit Trails were recalled to "inspect the weld flange and repair if needed, replace all valve stems and all 4 tires with Goodyear 235/65R16C tires, replace both front wheel arch liners, update the vehicle software, and replace the Safety Certification and TREAD Act labels free of charge (parts and labor)."

Ford also offered to transport the vans to dealerships for repairs, and owners could receive reimbursements if they paid their own money for tire rub repairs.

Ford Transit Trail Lawsuit Settlement

The class action lawsuit was filed because the recall used 28.5 inch tires as the replacement tires instead of 30.5-inch tires, allegedly too small for off-road driving.

The two owners (Michele Provo and Susan Cherwa) who filed the Transit Trail class action complain the biggest selling point of the vans is the off-road capabilities, especially for camping.

According to Ford, it did nothing wrong and the allegations in the class action lawsuit are baseless.

To receive the $6,000, a Transit Trail customer must provide supporting documentation and file a claim by January 15, 2027. Transit Trail customers may also call 877-525-1779.

The two van owners who filed the class action will receive $3,500 each, and their lawyers will receive $625,000.

The Ford Transit Trail lawsuit settlement is being held in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Provo, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Berger Montague PC, and Capstone Law APC.